July 26, 2020

Costa Coffee closes, disinfects Limassol store after coronavirus case found

Costa Coffee has announced on Sunday that after Coronvirus tracking one of its employees at the Makarios Ave, Limassol store tested positive to the virus.

The person was immediately removed from the store and in accordance with health ministry guidelines, the shop was disinfected.

In a statement, Costa Coffee said as the health and safety of both workers and the public was a priority, all staff were sent home and tested for coronavirus.

After its disinfection the shop has now reopened with different staff.



