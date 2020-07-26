July 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Expatriate Cypriots conferences to be held via videoconference

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Nicos Anastasiades will address the conference

President Nicos Anastasiades, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides and Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou will on Tuesday address the World Conference of Cypriots of the Diaspora organised by the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (Pomak) and International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (Pseka).

The Conference of the Youth of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (Nepomak) will follow on Wednesday.

According to an announcement this year’s conference will, for the first time, be held via videoconference due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In the run-up to the conference Fotiou reiterated his appreciation for and admiration of the expatriates in the promotion of Cyprus’ national issues. He emphasized their importance for Cyprus and pointed out that they are the country’s best ambassadors abroad.

During the conference, the permanent secretary of the energy ministry of Energy Stelios Chimonas in addition to the ministers will address delegates about their areas of competence.

During the Nepomak Conference, the youth of the diaspora will be briefed about Anastasiades’ initiative on climate change, while a discussion on Missing Persons, foreign policy issues and the Cyprus issue will follow.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Venus Beach goes from dangerous spot to safe bathing location

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Four new cases announced on Sunday (updated)

Katy Turner

Marine clean-up held at Ayia Triada

Katy Turner

Yellow weather warning issued for Monday

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Wagamama says public health its top priority

Katy Turner

Costa Coffee closes, disinfects Limassol store after coronavirus case found

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign