July 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Marine clean-up held at Ayia Triada

By Katy Turner00

Members of the Famagusta Amateur Fishermen’s Association on Sunday carried out a clean up at the Ayia Triada fishing shelter in Paralimni.

In collaboration with the fisheries department and the Paralimni municipality, the fishermen cleaned the depths of the shelter and its surrounds, collecting car tyres, debris and other items that have been thrown into the sea.

Efforts such as this are “a stepping stone in the effort to save the environment, to make our place better and to give our children a future,” Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pyrillis said.“We must all think ten times before throwing things into the sea and on land because not only does someone have to pick it up but we do not want to ingest it through the food chain by eating fish, birds and other animals,” he added.

The association has 40 to 45 members while around 100 boats are based at the shelter, only around 12 of which are owned by professional fishermen.



