July 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Park to be created on Nissi Avenue

By Katy Turner00

The municipality of Ayia Napa has already launched a contest to create a park on Nissi Avenue, mayor Christos Zannettou told the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday.

The park will include green areas, a playground, seating and parking for 35 cars, the mayor said.

The estimated cost of the project is €375,000, and it aims to provide a green space in the heart of Ayia Napa.

He said because of the coronavirus, the municipality will consult with the health ministry to see if the work can go ahead or it needs to be delayed.

More details can be found on https://www.eprocurement.gov.cy/ while tenders have to be submitted by August 7.



