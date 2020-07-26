Putting Syrian sweets on the map in Paphos

Mahmoud Shikhoni escaped war-ravaged Syria six years ago and is determined his new life in Cyprus will be a success

By Bejay Browne

Peace, progress and perfection are the main goals for a young Syrian entrepreneur who has opened a stunning new venture selling sweet delicacies in Paphos, the first of a number of companies he hopes to establish in the town he has come to love.

Mahmoud Shikhoni, 30, is from Aleppo and has lived in Cyprus with his wife Zoha for the last six years.

A shop selling Syrian sweets might not be the obvious choice for a software coder, but nothing about this young man is.

‘Golden Sweets’ opened just ten days ago, and the attention to detail is impressive. The shop’s interior is as luxurious as the sweets on offer, which are all made on site by his wife’s brother, experienced in creating these delights, and helped by Zoha.

“My family make all of the things here. The Syrian baklava is from our city, Aleppo, it’s all handmade and not rolled using a machine. We have all sorts of sweets and we have changed the names for everyone to understand what they are.”

Most of the customers so far are Cypriots, about 80 per cent, 15 per cent are Arab, and five per cent is ‘everyone else’, he said.

Shikhoni’s modest, almost humble, approach to conversation is in direct contrast to the perfection he strives for.

His command of the English language is good, no mean feat as he is self-taught, and he was unaware of the word ‘entrepreneur’ but agrees the term describes him perfectly

“I’m just starting this business, but I hope to expand it. I will also start another company that will import and export catering equipment for hotels and other businesses. I am also coding still and am about to start another job as a technician for Apple products. I will also look for other opportunities in the future.”

His enthusiasm and drive are impressive, and sound exhausting, especially as the couple are also parents to a five-year-old daughter.

“She speaks Arabic, Greek and a little English. My wife speaks good Greek and I’m working on mine,” he said.

Shikhoni set up his new venture with financial help from his family, and also used money he brought with him from Syria. It took seven months to create the shop, which he designed. He delayed the opening by a couple of months as the design wasn’t completed and the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I wanted everything to be special,” he said.

Determined to pay his family back every cent that he’s borrowed, they are proud of his achievement and his mother has been a great role model. She moved to Cyprus 15 years ago with his sister and had two dress shops in Polis Chrysochous.

“My mum is a businesswoman and a good example for me.”

It was on her recommendation that the couple decided to move to Cyprus.

“Things are difficult in Syria, and the climate in Cyprus is similar and the people are good. My mother said come here. It’s a good country to start your jobs and also good for your family, both for safety and for the future.”

Shikhoni studied in Aleppo, and at university in Egypt. He describes himself as “just a normal man, always looking to the future”.

His love affair with Cyprus is apparent on entering his artistically designed shop.

Along with the inviting sweets on display, such as panna cotta cheesecake and small chocolate tarts, is a well-lit artwork depicting the island, to remind him, he said, of how welcoming Cypriots have been.

“I want it all to be perfect, and after three or four months I will also do something special, I think a first in Cyprus. I will make sweets with real gold that is edible. I will do luxury package for weddings and special occasions.”

The store is currently open from lunchtime until 10pm, but as things pick up, more staff will be employed, he said.

For the young businessman, his safety and that of his family is the most important driver.

“I don’t like guns or fighting and I’m always looking to the future for a safe and good life. I am always thinking to improve things for my family and me. In Syria, we can’t do this with the war. If you want to stay in Syria, you must use a gun, I don’t like that at all and don’t want to be involved in these things which are wrong. I always look for peace,” he said.

And even if his humble nature prevents him from wanting to be seen as a role model or advocate for the young Syrian refugee population of Paphos, Shikhoni is their unwitting champion, suggesting a special college for refugees to help them find and explore their passions and learn skills and a craft.

“I hope they make a small place like this for the refugees to find out what they like to do and help them to study. Some like photography or cooking, for example, and they need help and support. It would be good to find out what they are passionate about, this is important.”





