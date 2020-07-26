July 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Venus Beach goes from dangerous spot to safe bathing location

By Katy Turner0101

The previously dangerous Venus Beach has become one of the most beautiful and safest beaches in Paphos, George Demetriades of the municipalities beaches unit said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Demetriades said the improvement works had cost around €2 million.

After the creation of wavebreakers in the area and the placing of sunbeds and umbrellas on the beach, it is one of the most attractive beaches in the region and significantly adds to the tourist product, he added.

The beach also now has lifeguards and the municipality is taking all the steps to secure another Blue Flag in the region.

He said by the end of this year all relevant checks on the quality of the water will be carried out in addition to other development work.

The moves have also been welcomed by winter swimmers group Vrysouthkia Kelpetri, whose president Mattheos Ierokypiotis said the two wave breakers, one horizontal and one vertical to the beach, have considerably increased the safety of swimmers.



