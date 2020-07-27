A musical weekend in Paphos

Blues, rock, acoustic music and more will sound next weekend in Paphos as bands and musical ensembles perform around the region’s bars and pubs.
Multi-award-winning band The Cover Up will head to Darcy’s Restaurant & Lounge in Peyia on July 31 to deliver a huge repertoire covering the very best from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and the 00s. These musicians have played with Sinead O’Connor, Stevie Winwood, Bruce Willis and Lenny Henry, while they cover songs by James Brown, Guns n Roses, Pharrell Williams, Chuck Berry and Ce Lo Green among others. Their performance will begin at 2pm to liven up the mid-day dip and is free to attend.
In a similar mood but with a more blues and rock’n’roll essence, the guys from Replay will be hitting the Frog & Toad pub for an evening performance starting at 8pm. The local band typically plays the greatest hits from different genres including blues, rock, pop and rock n roll.
Something a little different is happening at Ollie’s Taverna in Tremithousa as entertainer Dru Chapman is booked for a live set from 8pm onwards. Chapman has two decades of performing at top venues for celebrity and corporate clients under his belt and his velvety smooth soulful voice has captivated audiences across the globe. He prides himself on his high-quality performance and brings his own unique brand of soul to hugely-beloved songs. During his set, he delivers performances of favourite Motown, soul and R&B hits.
August will continue the live music fun. Pure rock tunes will blast on Saturday, August 1 at Darcy’s Restaurant & Lounge as the Sleeve Moths perform. Their shows have been described as “breath-taking, energy-packed entertainment, from this rock band, too good to miss.” They are entering the month with an afternoon performance, starting at the restaurant around 5pm.
For a more acoustic atmosphere on the night, Cypriot singer and songwriter Iro Kleitou will be performing at the Hogshead Pub in Emba. Her sets aim to touch the emotions and hearts of the audience with her charming voice. It is worth noting that during her live performances she is accompanied by the musical sounds originating from various instruments she plays at the same time as singing. With her are Soteris Christodoulou playing the bass and effects and George Kotsougiannis on the guitar. Catch them at 8pm.
