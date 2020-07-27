July 27, 2020

Arrest after threats against embassy guard

By Evie Andreou00

A man was arrested on Monday morning in connection to threats against a guard standing outside the embassy of India in Nicosia.

According to police, the incident took place just after 10am.

The private security guard reported that a man that was passing outside the embassy verbally threatened him.

A suspect was arrested shortly after and was taken in for questioning.



