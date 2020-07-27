July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: EU launches website for travellers

By Staff Reporter0434

The European Union has launched an online interactive tool with information on travel requirements across the bloc’s countries and what documents visitors need to obtain before their arrival.

Re-open EU, taking into consideration all the measures taken by the member states and Norway, Switzerland and Iceland as regards coronavirus, offers information travellers need to know in order to plan their holidays and avoid any surprises.

“While protecting the public health remains our priority, we want everyone to enjoy their holidays, to reunite with family and friends, and to be able to travel for any purpose,” the Re-open EU website says.

https://reopen.europa.eu/en

 



Staff Reporter

