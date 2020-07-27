July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Following complaints, ministry reiterates regulations for large gatherings

By Evie Andreou00
The health ministry on Monday reiterated that weddings, concerts and festivals are allowed only under specific terms after authorities received complaints about irregularities in events such as lack of social distancing or exceeding the number of people allowed in gatherings.

These reports were forwarded to the police, while competent state services have been instructed to up checks and to fine those found violatinig the measures in place against the spread of coronavirus, it said.

“In the past few days, it has come to the attention of the competent authorities that events took place, in which the necessary measures were not observed in terms of social distancing or the maximum number of people (allowed in gatherings),” the health ministry said.

It reminds organisers of weddings, concerts, festivals and fairs that events are only allowed under certain conditions and on the basis of the health protocols in place.

As regards weddings, until August 21 the maximum number of people allowed outdoors is 250.

From August 22 to September 15, the maximum number who can attend dinner receptions at weddings or christenings is 350 people.

“It is reiterated that, at this stage, the organisation of concerts is allowed only in open-air amphitheatres and not in any other outdoor space (such as stadiums),” the ministry said, adding that the protocol for the operation of outdoor amphitheatres must be strictly observed.

No final decision has been made yet as regards when festivals or fairs can take place, the ministry said. “Therefore, holding such events is a violation of the relevant decrees and is an offense.”

Following the increasing numbers of local coronavirus cases in recent weeks, authorities have been issuing pleas to people to continue observing all personal protection measures recalling that the virus is still within the community.

The health ministry announced that it would carry out 3,000 tests, given randomly to people in all districts, to find out about the extent of the presence of the virus within the local community.



