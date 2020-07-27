July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three new cases

By Peter Michael011

Three new coronavirus cases ­­– all in Limassol – were reported by the health ministry on Monday, bringing the total to 1,060.

One case is a Filipina woman, living in Limassol.  She returned to Cyprus from the Philippines on July 17 and self-isolated.

After presenting symptoms, she was tested her on her own initiative.

The other two were both contacts of a case announced on July 24 in Limassol.

The ministry said a total of 1,855 tests were processed over the past 24 hours.

A total of 177 were processed from individuals tested on private initiative, while 103 tests were processed from contact tracing.

Negative results were reported from 165 tests conducted on individuals tested on their doctor’s orders, 1,007 from passengers and repatriated individuals, 326 from residents of Kato Pyrgos, and 77 from state hospital laboratories.

 



