July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: UK moved into category B

By Nick Theodoulou01277

The UK will be placed into Category B from August 1, following an assessment of the countries’ Covid-19 risk, the ministry of health announced on Monday.

The health ministry reiterated that passengers arriving from Category B countries are required to present a negative test result taken within the last three days.

All passengers, regardless of nationality, are required to apply for permission from https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/ to gain entry into Cyprus.



