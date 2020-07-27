July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fifth fish for recycling placed on Cyprus beach

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The ceremony to install the second ‘recycling fish’ of Limassol, a work of art to encourage recycling, took place in Ayios Tychonas on Friday, it was announced on Monday.

“The incomparably beautiful work of art, by the well-known artist Apostolos Pantelis, sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Medochemie, now adorns the Onisilos beach in Limassol,” the announcement said.

The aim of the installation is to create a new mentality and culture and thus to put a brake on the irreparable destruction of our oceans.

This is the fifth recycling fish placed on the beaches of Cyprus. This ecological tool can already be found on the beach of the Limassol nautical club, on Bania beach in Paphos, on the Finikoudes beach in Larnaca and the Landa beach in Ayia Napa.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the mayors of Ayios Athanasios and Mesa Geitonia, the head of the community council of Ayios Tychonas and representatives of the Medochemie company.



