July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Fire at car storage unit thought to be arson

By Annette Chrysostomou014
File photo

A fire which broke out in the industrial area of Aradippou shortly after midnight on Monday morning is being treated as arson.

The fire broke out 20 minutes after midnight in a warehouse where racing cars and other vehicles are stored.

It caused some damage but was put out before spreading inside the building.

First investigations concluded the fire was set maliciously outside the door of the warehouse.



