Firefighters battle large Paphos blaze

By Peter Michael076
A large fire broke out in a difficult to reach area in Paphos on Monday afternoon, necessitating a large-scale intervention from the fire fighting services, spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

The fire started at 1:33pm in an area outside the village Amargeti, where seven trucks were called to the scene, along with six aircraft to battle the blaze.

Another aircraft from the National Guard was later added to battle the fire.

Kettis said the police and civil defence are standing by to evacuate some homes in the Pentalia area, depending on the path of the fire.

 



