July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Celebrity Fever

Hollywood’s most arrogant celebrities

By CM Guest Columnist06

In Hollywood, a little bit of self-confidence goes a long way, and a lot of it goes even further. An overly robust ego is practically a job requirement in the wayward world of showbiz, and the industry is crawling with stars who could benefit from a generous slice of humble pie (or two). Or maybe even the whole pie. Many Hollywood stars possess levels of arrogance that border on the pathological, and examples are never too hard to come by. So, without further ado, here are our nominees for Hollywood’s Most Arrogant Celebrities. It is humbling, no?

​Gwyneth Paltrow | 0:30

Faye Dunaway | 1:43

Miles Teller | 3:09

Catherine Zeta-Jones | 4:24

James Cameron | 5:32

Shannen Doherty | 6:50

Katherine Heigl | 8:14

Kanye West | 9:29



Related posts

Top 20 red carpet looks of the century so far

CM Guest Columnist

Uncomfortable Oscars speeches that made audiences squirm

CM Guest Columnist

Stars who fired back at their interviewer on live TV

CM Guest Columnist

Celebrities who married the same person more than once

CM Guest Columnist

Matthew McConaughey’s 5 rules

CM Guest Columnist

10 famous people who were homeless

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign