July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hot weather prompts forestry department to issue red alert

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The forestry department on Monday issued a red level forestry alert for the day, warning the hot weather increases the risk of forest fires to a very dangerous level, where major damage is likely and accidents leading to fires can happen easily.

The alert warns it is forbidden to light fires, to throw cigarette butts and to light matches, offences which are punishable by steep fines of up to €50,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Anybody who notices smoke or a fire is urged to immediately contact the forestry department at 1407 or the fire services at 112.

The alert followed a yellow weather warning issued by the Met office for high temperatures on Monday, which are expected to reach 41C inland.



