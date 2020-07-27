July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Limassol kiosk robbed at knifepoint

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol police are investigating after a kiosk was robbed at knifepoint early on Monday.

At around 2.10am a man whose face was covered entered a kiosk in Limassol and, threatening the employee with a knife, took the contents of the cash register and fled.

The perpetrator is described as 1,80m tall and at the time of the robbery wore black jeans and a dark green jacket.



