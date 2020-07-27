July 27, 2020

Man arrested in teen assault case

By Peter Michael00

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting two teen girls at a beach in Paralimni, police said on Monday.

According to authorities, the man indecently assaulted a 14-year-old girl at approximately 6pm on Sunday, and later attempted to do the same to another teen girl.

The incident was reported to police by the 14-year-old’s father, who is a firefighter.

When he realised the incident had taken place, police said he performed a citizen’s arrest, and informed the police to come.

Police arrived at the scene and took the 39-year-old into custody.

 



