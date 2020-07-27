July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Main

Missing man

By Staff Reporter0156
Haris Demetriou

Police on Monday reported that a 45-year-old man has been missing from his Nicosia home since last Wednesday.

Haris Demetriou, aged 45, is described as slim, with short, grey hair and around 1.70m tall.

He has been missing since July 22, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Nicosia CID at 22 802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline at 1460.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Three new cases

Peter Michael

Skips ‘on strike’ over spiralling costs

Evie Andreou

House prepares to vote on tougher golden passport rules

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: EU launches website for travellers

Staff Reporter

Proposed bill against sexism provides for steep fines

Evie Andreou

Man arrested in teen assault case

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign