July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Only doom and gloom awaits

By CM Reader's View0137
Despite limited travelling it appears that the second wave may have started 26, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Well, Brits going to Spain are now having to isolate on return home.

Our economy is sitting between a rock an hard place. With recent spikes throughout Europe, the rock has fallen and our economy is crushed.

Govt must prepare for an economic depression – reduce civil servant numbers, pay, pensions and golden handshakes. Tax the church,
open soup kitchens and subsidize cost of electricity, bread, olives, halloumi and zivania.

Write off all NPL’s, not just those of the chosen.

Siege mentality here we come…we did it before, after 74, and we can do it again! Most of us have diabetes and are grossly overweight anyway!

GJA

Our View: With tourism crushed, it’s time for an economic rethink



