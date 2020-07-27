July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Main

Pilakoutas Group summer deals

By Press Release011
The Pilakoutas showroom in Nicosia has been redecorated for the summer, catching everyone’s attention in the process. Its colourful images and impressive cars allow onlookers to travel to summer destinations.

The Nicosia showroom, as well as those in Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos, contains top Renault SUVs at ‘cooling’ prices.

Summer offers are: brand new Renault Captur with automatic transmission for €18,900; the Renault Kadjar with automatic transmission for €19,900; the Renault Koleos with automatic transmission for €26,900; the Dacia Duster for €13,900.

More details at: https://www.pilakoutasgroup.com.cy/pilakoutas-group-promotions-summer-deals



