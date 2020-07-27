Roller skating is back! Only this time it’s bigger, better and funkier than ever. No longer the after-school activity of your youth, it’s now a pastime which crosses dancing and skating to produce roller dance: a streetside fun fest enjoyed by everyone from kiddies to grandmas…

In New York, there’s a group of 70-something women who meet once a week in public spaces to skate and hula hoop because “it brings your soul to life”. At the other end of the scale, Tik Tok is packed with videos of teens and twenty-somethings clad in 70s inspired crop tops and gym shorts rolling through the streets of LA. And in Spain, which hosts Skate Love Barcelona, ‘an international music festival on wheels’, skate dancing has become the coolest thing to do of an afternoon. And it was here, in the roller capital of the world, that Christina Spanoudi, aka Lola The Beast, first learnt to skate.

“I was slacklining on the beach,” says 30-year-old Christina, who enjoys a background in acrobatics and dance, “and I saw a whole bunch of people dancing away to music – but on roller skates! I’m one of the few people who never skated as a child, but they looked so free, so happy, and were having so much fun that I knew this was for me. ‘I’m living the wrong life!’ I thought, and immediately went up and introduced myself…”

That was six years ago. Today, Christina is both a roller skating coach – part of a thousands-strong global community of avid skaters who learn from each other and keep in touch via social media – and an ambassador for Free Border Skate, a charitable, female-led skate programme for youth living in areas of conflict and civil unrest.

Going by the name of Lola The Beast – “Lola is a nickname from childhood, and I’m a beast on the dancefloor!” – she’s a bit of a skate sensation: a local girl who journeys the world as part of the skate community. “Obviously, during corona, I haven’t been able to travel from place to place,” says this global nomad, explaining that she works remotely for a fashion company in the UK, teaches English to students in Barcelona for several months of the year, and heads home to Cyprus “whenever I can. This is my home; I was born and raised in Nicosia,” she smiles. “But after studying psychology at university, I decided to do the TEFL course. So when that was complete, I set off around the world to teach, arrived in Spain, and just kind of stayed!”

Roller dancing played a big part in her choice: “When I began, the skate scene was very small and there were only a few skaters in each city. We’d travel to attend events and exchange skills, having fun and rolling together! I learned very quickly – I was told I was a natural – but I also believe that the kilometres I put in made all the progress: I was so excited I made my best friend buy skates and we skated literally everywhere! We’d spend up to 10 hours a day doing everything on skates: going to the beach, going for lunch, grocery shopping, going out at night. We basically wouldn’t go anywhere if skates weren’t incorporated!”

With others like Christina sharing her passion, roller skating and roller dancing have become a worldwide trend. “I was lucky,” she reveals, “to have started skating before its explosion. I met the real roller skaters, became part of the greater international skating community, and was also involved in the first Skate Love Barcelona festival, the biggest EU roller skating event, producing their promo videos.”

Today, Christina teaches roller skating and dancing whenever she can, including hosting classes in Nicosia. “I wanted to create a community of skate enthusiasts here on the island, so I started teaching basic skating – inline skating and roller skating. Roller skates or ‘quads’, are what I use,” she clarifies, “and that’s different from rollerblades, or ‘inlines’. But roller dancing can happen on both: inlines or quads.”

Repetition and patience are the key to learning to skate, she adds. “My style is based on my dancer background and my obsession with footwork. I see people skate and I instinctively go and correct some details to help them perfect their skating!”

Her very first classes, she continues, were “instantly sold out,” and now she’s running workshops twice a week during August. “I aim to make people feel comfortable on skates and teach them correctly so they don’t get hurt in the process. And I don’t accept drop-ins,” she notes, “because I’m following a syllabus and aim to create a smooth learning environment where we can all become friends; a safe environment where we break boundaries and correctly learn the processes of a new sport.”

Hosted at a local dance school, and held both in and out of doors, – “the floor is amazing, and the music and lighting provides that feeling of a fun roller disco which is so important: I want to share the culture not just the moves” – Christina’s classes are capitalising on a fantastically fun trend.

“Skating is definitely becoming more mainstream thanks to social media and the wider Hollywood music scene,” she acknowledges. “We’re seeing more and more dance video clips which incorporate roller skating. But it’s not actually a revival,” she notes, seriously. “Skating is a lifestyle, and it’s definitely shaped my life over the last six years. But it was never dead; it’s just enjoying a well-deserved moment of appreciation. Because, when you’re on skates, you’re happy; when you’re on skates, only good things happen!”

To find out more about local classes, visit the Instagram account @lolathethebeast or the Facebook page ‘Lola the beast’





