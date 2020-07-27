July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

RT Travel 360: Sri Lanka (Part 4)

By CM Guest Columnist0123

The fourth and the final part of our 360 trip across Sri Lanka, we set off on a rail route, which is thought to be one of the most picturesque in the world, going from the Nuwara Eliya tea plantations to the land of waterfalls and relict forests at a mountain village of Ella.



