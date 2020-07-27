July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sales of petroleum products fell by 25 per cent last month

By Staff Reporter054

Sales of petroleum products fell by 25 per cent in June this year compared to the same period in 2019, figures published by Cyprus’ statistical service on Monday revealed.

At the same time, purchases from filling stations, a subset of total sales, marked a 0.5 per cent increase to 55,216 tonnes, compared to June 2019.

June marks the month where most of the coronavirus restrictive measures were lifted, the statistical service said and “the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 92,550 tonnes, recording a decrease of 25.1 per cent compared to June 2019.”

Specifically, motor gasoline decreased by 6.6 per cent and aviation kerosene by 91.1 per cent.

Sales of gasoil low sulphur increased by 3 per cent.

Comparing the June 2020 figures with those of the previous month in May, a 3.9 per cent increase was recorded.

“A rise was recorded in the provisions of aviation kerosene, as well as in the sales of motor gasoline, gasoil low sulphur and liquefied petroleum gases.

“On the contrary, a decrease was recorded in the provisions of gasoil for marine use, as well as in the sales of kerosene, gasoil, light fuel oil and asphalt,” the statistical service said.

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of June 2020 recorded an increase of 11.3 per cent compared to the end of the previous month.

During the six month period between January and June 2020, the total petroleum product sales marked a 17.8 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

 



Staff Reporter

