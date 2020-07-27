Turkish Cypriot football club requests meeting with CFA over its rights

Turkish Cypriot football club Cetinkaya has requested a meeting with the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) to enquire about its rights, reports in the north said.
Diyalog news portal, citing sources, reports that the football club, which is an official CFA member, wants a meeting with the governing body to ask why it has not been receiving any rights for several years.
According to the report, though Cetinkaya requested an appointment from the CFA administration, there has been no response yet, but the football club is determined to see the issue addressed.
The club plans on sending the CFA an official letter after Bayram, which ends at the beginning of August, requesting a response to their request.
The news portal reports that Cetinkaya chairman Ceran Tunali, said their aim is not to be allowed to play football in the south but to enquire about the club’s rights and demand them.
Cetinkaya is the oldest Turkish Cypriot football club. Established in 1930, as Nicosia Turkish Sports Club (LTSK) and renamed in 1949 as Cetinkaya Turk SK after merging with another club bearing the same name, the football club is one of the founders of the CFA that was established in 1934.
Back in January, Cetinkaya had reportedly asked world governing body Fifa, instead of implementing a 2013 interim agreement between CFA and the Cyprus Turkish Football Association (CTFA), for Turkish Cypriot clubs to be given “preferable treatment” so they could play teams from abroad.
Fifa and Uefa only recognise the CFA, meaning that Turkish Cypriot players and clubs are not able to take part in international and European fixtures.
The interim agreement was signed in 2013 in Zurich by then CFA chairman Costakis Koutsokoumnis and CTFA chairman Hasan Sertoglu. Under the arrangement, the CTFA would become a member of the CFA as an association in accordance with the latter’s statutes and regulations.
This agreement was never implemented since the CTFA was allegedly not able to produce the original 1955 document that proves its legal entity. Rumour has it however that the move to unite the two football bodies never materialised due to strong reaction from conservative circles on both sides.