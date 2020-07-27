July 27, 2020

UNFICYP’s mandate expected to be renewed on Tuesday

Unficyp soldiers in the buffer zone (CNA)

The draft resolution for the renewal of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) mandate is currently in the silent procedure at the Security Council until Monday, when it will be sent for approval to the plenary, which will be held on Tuesday.

The draft resolution is a revised version of Resolution 2506 of January 2020, with additions concerning issues that arose during the coronavirus pandemic and the cooperation the Security Council wishes to see if a similar situation emerges in the future.

The Council focuses on cooperation between the two sides, the operation of crossing points, and the work of the technical committees.

Regarding the creation of an effective mechanism for direct military contacts between the two sides and interested parties, presented by the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar in May, the Council calls for its timely implementation and encourages the sides to become involved.

Furthermore, the new resolution is improved regarding the issue of Varosha.

The Security Council also requests updates from the leaders of the two communities.



