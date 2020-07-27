July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman arrested with fake ID

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with the forgery of a travel document and illegal employment in Polis Chrysochous.

At around noon, members of the immigration service checked a hotel and spotted a foreign employee who identified herself with a Latvian ID card.

It turned out she is a 48-year-old woman from Georgia, whose application for asylum had been rejected. An appeal is currently pending.

She has been circulating with a fake Latvian ID card which enabled her to get a job at the hotel.



