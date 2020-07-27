July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning for Tuesday

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The met office issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm, as temperatures are set to rise to 41 degrees C inland.

According to the met office, temperatures in the mountains are set to rise to 33 degrees C in the mountains, and 35 degrees C on the coast.

Vulnerable groups, including elderly individuals and children, are cautioned to take extra care.

 



Staff Reporter

