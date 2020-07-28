July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades addresses overseas Cypriots by teleconference

By Peter Michael0138
Anastasiades addressing the event from the palace

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday he will not accept any negotiation on the Cyprus issue under threat or blackmail.

Addressing the teleconference of overseas Cypriots organisations, he said: “Respecting the just demands of the refugees, and the dignity of all the people, in no case will I present a solution proposal which will fail to justify their [the people’s] prospects and restore its inalienable rights.”

Commenting on Turkey’s violations in Cyprus exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the eastern Mediterranean, he said Ankara cannot continue to act uninhibited in the area.

“Given our sincere intention and position, what is expected is finally for the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot sides to show the necessary political determination and constructive attitude, as we do, without setting any conditions,” he said.

Anastasiades added the main concern is to achieve a solution, which will create one independent and sovereign state, free of anachronistic guarantees, and the presence of occupation forces, as well as the presence of third country militaries.

On his latest contacts with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Turkey’s violations, he said it would be a major mistake for the European Union to leave security in the eastern Mediterranean in the hands of other actors, while those violating maritime zones must be sanctioned.

Human Rights Commissioner Fotis Fotiou, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides also addressed the event.

They discussed issues of internal governance, defence, hydrocarbons, energy and foreign policies.



