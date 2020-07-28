July 28, 2020

Anastasiades briefs party leaders on recent contacts abroad

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday briefed party leaders on the latest political developments, including his meeting last week in Paris with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking after the meeting at the presidential palace, government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said the president had also briefed the party leaders on his meeting recently with UN Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar ahead of the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate, which is expected later on Tuesday.

Anastasiades recent contacts with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were also on the table, and his brief meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels.

“The president answered clarifying questions from the political leaders and an overall assessment of the situation was made as it is evolving today,” the spokesman said.

 

