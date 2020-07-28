July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest after large number of tools found

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Following a tip off, police arrested a man suspected of being in possession of stolen property in the Nicosia district on Monday evening.

At around 9.30pm, the 38-year-old suspect parked his car outside a house which police was told was used as a place for storing stolen property.

A search was then conducted inside the house in the presence of the detainee.

A large number of tools was found, such as drills, chisels and compressors, which prompted the officers to arrest the man.



