July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Asylum seeker imprisoned for rape

By Peter Michael00

The Nicosia Criminal Court sentenced a 37-year-old man to eight years in prison on Tuesday after he was found guilty of rape.

According to the court, the man – an asylum seeker – lived in an apartment with other compatriots in Nicosia.

The apartment was split into separate rooms, some with their own bathroom. The woman who filed the case, lived in one of those rooms.

The court said the man forcefully entered her room and raped her.

He was sentenced to eight years in jail, as the court considered his clean record and personal circumstances, as presented by his attorney, the court said.

 



