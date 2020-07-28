July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Limassol Marina to conduct random staff testing for foreseeable future

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Photo: CNA

The Limassol Marina said it had shut down all restaurants operating there from midnight Monday until Tuesday afternoon for disinfection  after it was found out to be one of the clusters for a spike of Covid-19 cases in Limassol.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the communication department of the Limassol Marina also added that all the staff were already tested, and would be again throughout the week.

“We want to reassure the public that our priority remains the health and safety of all our employees and our visitors and we are doing our best to contain the further spread of the virus,” the statement said.



