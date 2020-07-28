July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has low rate of viral hepatitis deaths

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Cyprus has one of the lowest rates of deaths from viral hepatitis per million inhabitants in the EU, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

With 2.9 deaths per million people, Cyprus is ranked sixth after Finland which has the lowest rates, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Czechia and Denmark.

With 33 deaths from viral hepatitis per million inhabitants, Italy registered the highest rate among the EU member states in 2017. It was followed by Latvia (31 deaths per million inhabitants) and Austria (19).

Based on the available 2017 data, the total number of deaths reported in the European Union was over 4 million, of those about 5,500 were attributed to viral hepatitis. While men and women are almost equally affected, those aged over 65 are most likely to be affected as they represent nearly two-thirds of these deaths.

 



