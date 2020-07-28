July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four arrested in connection with murder

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police arrested four people on Monday to facilitate investigations into a murder committed on June 21 in the centre of Nicosia.

According to police, the suspects were located in a rural area in Aradippou and were taken to Nicosia after Aradippou police confirmed they were the persons wanted in connection with the case.

The incident happened at around 10pm on June 21 in Ledra street, when the area was still busy with people on an evening out. Police said around 15 people attacked a group of three with sticks and knives.

The attack left a 21-year-old Indian man dead and two others injured.



