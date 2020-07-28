July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man who pleaded guilty to Ayia Napa shootings get 35 years

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Larnaca courthouse

A 37-year-old from Paphos has been jailed for 35 years by the Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court on Tuesday on attempted murder charges in Larnaca and Ayia Napa.

The convicted man, Charalambos Chrysanthou (aka Hamburger), is accused of conspiracy to commit a murder, attempted murder, illegal possession and transport of firearms and ammunition, and illegal possession and transport of explosives.

Chrysanthou admitted to all 24 charges brought against him by authorities.

The first attempted murder in Larnaca took place on November 7, 2019, whereas the second one happened on February 16, 2020 in Ayia Napa, where he is suspected of firing 25 rounds with an automatic rifle into a cafe, injuring four people who had no relation with his intended target, businessman Costas Kritikos, who had left the establishment earlier.

A 38-year-old Greek convict in the Central Prisons, Demetris Mamalikopoulos, is the suspected mastermind behind the murder attempts.

Mamalikopoulos is already serving five life sentences for murdering five people in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2012.

The pair were also linked with an attempt against Constantinos Charalambous, 37, aka Mavros, in Larnaca on November 27, 2019.



