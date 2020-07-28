July 28, 2020

More officers expected to boost police force next week

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A shortage of staff in the police force is set to be redressed with the employment of 113 new officers next week, Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said on Tuesday.

After meeting new chief of police Stelios Papatheodorou, she said she recognised that the police force is currently short-staffed, “a situation that makes its work more difficult.”

“However, to solve the problem, 113 new police officers are expected to be hired on August 3, and 350 vacant positions for police officers, special forces and firefighters will be opened at a later stage,” she added.

“The new recruitments will be based on the new criteria set by the government, with the aim of establishing transparent and meritocratic procedures to ensure only competent people are hired,” she assured.

She met Papatheodorou to discuss issues of concern in Nicosia, also stressing the need for all members of the force to contribute to the fight against corruption, for which she said the government has zero tolerance.

“Corruption has no place in the police force as it destroys everything that is being built by those who act with honesty and integrity.”

High on her priorities’ list is also the issue of road safety, as she said that eight new road safety bills have already been tabled and that parliament is expected to allow for stricter fines. At the same time, she urged the police to increase the number of patrols on the streets.



