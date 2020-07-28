July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Orange weather warning issued for Wednesday

By Peter Michael00
File photo (Christos Theodorides)

An orange weather warning has been issued by the met office for Wednesday from 1pm to 5pm, as temperatures inland are set to reach 42C.

According to the met office, temperatures will reach 34 C in the mountains, 35C on the southern and eastern coast, and 33C on the rest of the coast.

The public is urged to be cautious and prepared, as the high temperatures could cause problems for vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or children.

 



