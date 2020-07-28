Our View: With new leader, perhaps the Greens can now focus on green issues

THE ELECTION of Charalambos Theopemptou as leader of the Greens was a much-needed change to the leadership of the party that for its entire existence was little more than the personal vehicle of its founder Giorgos Perdikis, a nationalist populist, much more interested in opposing a settlement to the Cyprus problem than promoting ideas such as sustainability and environmental protection.
Perdikis had made the Greens indistinguishable from Edek, Diko and the other anti-settlement parties. The party’s voice was never as loud on environmental issues as it was on the Cyprus problem, something which stunted its growth despite voter disaffection with the traditional parties. Cyprus’ Green party was unique because it was the only nationalist green party in Europe.
This leader-imposed nationalism alienated a sizeable section of the population which would have supported it if it stuck to green issues, actively campaigned for environmental protection and sustainable growth. But such matters were dealt with superficially to justify the name of the party, never really mobilising people against the damage being done to the countryside and beaches by rampant development.
Theopemptou, who had a successful spell as environment commissioner some years ago, made it very clear there will be a change of direction under his leadership. In his acceptance speech on Sunday he spoke like a true Green, highlighting the importance of energy-saving policies, protection of water sources, beaches and bio-diversity, of the correct management of waste, animal welfare and more. There was none of the Perdikis style nationalism in his speech.
It was very important that Theopemptou was elected unopposed. It suggested the party membership fully backed the change of direction from nationalist to green party, accepting the need to reposition the party, which was never going to expand its support base by resorting to the tired nationalist rhetoric of the hardline parties. And there is no shortage of environment-related issues to campaign for and raise public awareness about. The government would also be much more cautious in taking decisions affecting the environment, if there is a credible green party prepared to ask questions and challenge conventional thinking that cement is the only ingredient needed for economic development.
Much will depend on Theopemptou’s leadership. Will he be able to engage the rest of the party members and delegate or will he opt for Perdikis’ one-man show style of leadership that was good for the leader but not for the party? Theopemptou faces a big challenge, but for now we can only wish him success in turning around a party that has significant growth potential.