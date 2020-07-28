July 28, 2020

President to brief party leaders on Macron visit

President Nicos Anastasiades with Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday

President Nicos Anastasiades has convened the National Council for Tuesday to brief political party leaders on his recent talks with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Turkey’s aggressive posture in the region.

The meeting at the presidential palace will be take place at around 10am. Attending will be the heads of the political parties, plus the foreign minister and the government spokesman.

Anastasiades will be briefing them on the outcome of his talks with Macron, as well as on the state of play in Greco-Turkish relations amid tensions in the Aegean.

 



