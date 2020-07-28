July 28, 2020

Summer Internships Programme by PwC

Despite the difficult conditions and the challenges, organisations are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, PwC Cyprus offers this year the opportunity to 90 university students to participate in the 3 summer internship programmes of the organisation.

Having as a top priority the safety and well-being of participants, the organisation has redesigned the programmes by combining the distance learning practices with the physical presence of interns at PwC’s premises and the virtual meetings.

The programmes, which run from June to September, give students the opportunity to experience the professional environment at PwC but also to attend presentations and participate in a series of workshops with the aim to boost their employability in the future.

The programmes cover a wide range of topics such as technology and digital upskilling, PwC’s services, ACA/ACCA/CFA training schemes as well as soft skills such as effective communication, time management, job interviewing skills, diversity and inclusion. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in group projects with a focus on technology and business.

In statements, PwC Cyprus CEO Mr Evgenios Evgeniou noted that the organisation supports always young people through various initiatives and programmes. He also mentioned that “despite the difficult conditions we are all experiencing today, investing in young people is still a top priority for us and is a prerequisite for shaping the leaders of the future and creating a better tomorrow for our society.

Find out more at: https://www.pwc.com.cy



