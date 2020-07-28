July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Technical problem delays issue of passports, ministry says  

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Due to technical problems that arose during the upgrade of the system for issuing passports and IDs, a delay in their delivery is expected, the interior ministry announced on Tuesday.

A new type of biometric passports for diplomats and residents is expected to be released on Thursday, July 30, while all existing passports remain valid until their expiration date and do not need to be replaced, the announcement said.

To avoid inconvenience, those who have applied for an ID card or passport after June 22 are invited to contact the local offices of district administrations and citizen service centres to be informed about the time they will be able to receive the new documents.

Those who intend to travel in the near future should contact the government population registry department at 22-804527 and 22-804526 to be provided with travel documents.

The interior ministry apologised for the inconvenience and assured the public every effort is made to resolve the problem as soon as possible.



