July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The summer edition of the Nicosia International Festival

By Eleni Philippou019

The summer edition of the Nicosia International Festival continues this week with a series of theatrical, musical and cinema events. Although the agenda is shorter than normal, the festival is at least keeping Nicosia residents entertained.

Coming up tonight is a series of short animation films for children and adults, a collaboration with the Animasyros International Animation Festival from Syros island.

The Summer Cinema will continue on Thursday with more film screenings. The award winning French film Les Miserables will be shown, though it is not the film audiences are familiar with. This one is directed by Ladji Ly and is inspired by the 2005 Paris uprising. It is a police adventure film depicting how a typical police patrol leads to a racist conflict which is recorded by the drone camera of a young man.

The week will conclude with a live music concert on July 31 starring Greek singer Foivos Delivoria. Along with his fellow musicians, he’ll present all-time favourite original songs as well as soon-to-be-released music. The concert will take place at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre at 9pm yet social distancing and hygiene norms will still be followed.

Those attending the performances are requested to arrive at the theatre 45 minutes before the start of the performance and are advised to have a mask and a bottle of water with them.

 

Nicosia International Festival

Plays, film screenings, music concerts. July 28, 30, 31. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm or 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com Tel: 22-797979



Related posts

Queer Wave: a celebration of love through powerful cinema

Eleni Philippou

The Impossible Dream

Eleni Philippou

Flash Art: where art meets technology

Eleni Philippou

Sitara uses animation to tackle a difficult issue

Kyriacos Nicolaou

A musical weekend in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Monsieur Doumani to close off Rialto World Music

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign