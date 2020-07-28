July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three Diko MPsm, officials quit the party  

By Jean Christou024
Angelos Votsis

Three MPs, and two senior officials from centre-right Diko announced on Tuesday they were resigning from the party for political reasons and forming their own party.

The sudden announcement came following a meeting of the president and the party leaders to discuss recent developments.

The three MPs, Georgios Prokopios, Angelos Votsis and Marinos Mousiouttas, issued their withdrawal from the party in a joint letter that also included the party’s vice president Alecos Tryfonides and Christos Tsingis, a member of the central committee.

“This is a decision we take with responsibility and consistency with our principles, philosophy, ideology and history and is based on purely political reasons,” they said.

The MPs said they had sent a detailed letter to Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos.

“Our disagreements are purely political and they are basic disagreements,” the joint statement added. “Even despite the ongoing war [within the party] that we faced and the repeated marginalisation, we remained in the party hoping that things would change for the better. Unfortunately, we were not listened to.”

They said that as a separate group they would continue to represent their constituents.
“We are taking the initiative to create a political platform that will be addressed to all citizens who embrace the ideological position of the broader centre. This was, after all, the mandate given to us by the citizens, to serve their interests and to help our country move forward.”



