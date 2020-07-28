Travel-inspired fragrances to lift your mood

By Katie Wright

It’s well known that our sense of smell is closely linked with memory, which is why the aroma of sun cream can remind us of happy, hazy days on the beach, or even the slightest whiff of fish and chips can conjure childhood trips to the seaside.

Sadly, we may not be making as many memories this year, but if it’s olfactory escapism you’re after, there is another way.

A few spritzes of perfume are all it takes to transport your mind to distant shores – and lift your mood – so why not treat yourself to a new bottle of fragrance?

From cult favourites to recent hot launches, here are seven beautiful scents inspired by summer sojourns…

Jo Loves Mango Thai Lime Parfum

If you’re a fan of fragrances that smell good enough to eat, you’ll go crazy for the latest concoction from Jo Loves, which is inspired by founder Jo Malone’s travels in Thailand.

Sweet and tangy at the same time, the combination of mango and kaffir lime with a dash of black pepper is truly scrumptious.

Nivea Sun Eau de Toilette

Have you ever wished you could douse yourself in the distinctive aroma of sunscreen? Well, now you can, with this new eau de toilette, which captures the powdery warmth of the classic Nivea Sun scent.

Fans of the fragrance are already declaring it ‘summer in a bottle’.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette

The softer, more summery sister of the original Marc Jacobs Daisy, Eau So Fresh feels like a stroll through an orchard in August, bringing together bucketloads of fruity notes (grapefruit, raspberry, lychee, plum), rounded out with rose and musk at the heart.

Shiseido Rising Sun Eau de Toilette

Managing to be citrusy, creamy and coconutty all at the same time, Rising Sun is like a delicious scoop of gelato on a hot day, but the salty marine notes stop it from being overly gourmand.

Designed so it can be worn in the sun without affecting your skin, it contains no photosensitive ingredients, so you can spritz away while you sunbathe.

Stories No.01 Eau de Parfum

Perfumer Eliza Grace hit upon the idea for her first fragrance while on a trip to the French Riviera.

Telling the story of ‘sorrow transformed into beauty’, this rich bouquet combines bergamot and orange blossom, with the warmth of sandalwood and amber.

Sol de Janeiro Sol Cheirosa ’62 Eau De Parfum

Famous for the ultra-nourishing Bum Bum cream, Brazilian beauty brand Sol de Janeiro has created its first ever scent inspired by the 1962 bossa nova classic The Girl From Ipanema.

Promising to transport you to the beaches of Rio, the golden eau de parfum boasts a delectable blend of almond, caramel, jasmine and sandalwood.

Dolce and Gabbana Limited Edition Light Blue Sun For Her Eau de Toilette

Inspired by the Italian island of Capri, this fruity fragrance is bursting with tangy lemon, crisp green apple and the freshness of a sea breeze. Coconut water and heady white florals add a lush, tropical quality.





