July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

Travel to the highest waterfall on Earth – Angel Falls in Venezuella

By CM Guest Columnist

We present you the full version of our 360° video of Angel Falls — the highest waterfall in the world.

Up to this moment nobody was able to capture the Angel waterfall in 360° video format.

Don’t forget that this is 360° video: you can change the angle of view.



