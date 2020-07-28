July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two men jailed after over 3kg cannabis found

By Peter Michael0100
The Larnaca-Famagusta Criminal Court imprisoned two people, 20 and 29, on Tuesday for drug offences relating to 3kg of cannabis found in their possession.

The 20-year-old from Aradippou was sentenced to three and a half years for illegal possession of a controlled class B substance, with intent to sell. He was also charged for possession of 1.23g of cocaine, for which he was sentenced to four months. The sentences will run concurrently.

The 29-year-old Larnaca resident was sentenced to five years in jail for illegal possession of 3kg of cannabis with intent to sell.

On December 30 last year, after receiving a tip off, police found the two men picking up a plastic bag from the ground and placing it in a motorcycle nearby.

Police saw the 20-year-old ride off on the motorcycle and the 29-year-old in a car that had been parked nearby.

Authorities then stopped the vehicles for checks.

A 36-year-old and a 41-year-old in another car at the scene attempted to flee but were cut off by police and arrested for questioning. Police said their case is still ongoing in court.

During their examinations, police seized the plastic bag from the 20-year-old’s motorcycle, which contained 3.393kg of cannabis. In the 29-year-old’s possession authorities found €27,000.

Police also found €955 in the 20-year-old’s possession along with 1.23g of cocaine.



