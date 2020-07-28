July 28, 2020

UK quarantine on Spain is not disproportionate – junior minister

Passengers arriving at Manchester Airport REUTERS/Phil Noble

British junior minister Simon Clarke said the government disagreed with the Spanish prime minister’s assessment that imposing a quarantine on travellers from Spain was disproportionate.

“We don’t agree with that assessment,” Clarke, a junior local government minister, told Sky on Tuesday.

Clarke said that Britain’s travel advice was guided by science and Spain’s infection rate had risen.

“Obviously we continue to work very closely with the Spanish authorities and wish them every success in getting this situation under control as quickly as possible,” he said.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that Britain made a mistake bringing back the 14-day stay-at home rule, arguing that much of the Mediterranean country had a lower coronavirus infection rate than the UK.



