July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

AEL Limassol ‘has three-year plan’

By Kyriacos Nicolaou037
AEL players take part in a friendly against fellow Limassol side Apollon on Saturday

AEL Limassol press and communications officer Ariadne Genethliou has spoken to local radio station Sport FM, where she provided updates on the club’s short and long term goals, including transfers, renewals and youth development.

With regards to the signing of Croatian Matko Babic, Genethliou expressed satisfaction and hopes that the contract being finalised on the player’s birthday is a sign of good things to come.

“We said from the beginning that we would make some quality moves. We want the player to offer solutions in attack. This helps the manager”, Genethliou said.
In terms of AEL’s medium and long term objectives, Genethliou said that the club has a three-year plan in place. “We have said it before. We are working for the next three years. We are investing in young players”, Genethliou said.

“We have already struck deals with the group of players who form the team’s core. The majority have agreed. A lot of good work has been done with the next few years in mind. We want to be able to compete with the top teams and challenge for trophies, but we know that we aren’t the favourites”, Genethliou added.

Genethliou declined to say anything more about future transfers, only adding that this year’s roster has largely been completed. However, she did allow for the possibility of further additions should the need arise.

On the team’s current list of injuries and how they affect the club’s next friendly game, Genethliou said that “we don’t have injuries for Wednesday night’s friendly against Aris”, before adding that the game was played behind closed doors on account of the coronavirus health and safety protocol put in place by the Cyprus Football Association.

Finally, on season tickets, Genethliou said that though there has been some movement in that respect, the club “needs more people and support.
“Chairman Sophocleous has shown his intentions for this season and wants a strong AEL”, she concluded.



